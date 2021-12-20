Pet of the Week: Piper

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — This week’s featured pet is 8-year-old cat Piper.

She starts out shy, but when she gets comfortable, she’s very sweet and affectionate. She enjoys pets and can be a purring machine.

A quiet home with no other animals or children would be best suited for Piper as they may stress her out.

Those interested in adopting or checking out other animals at the Dane County Humane Society can visit giveshelter.org.

