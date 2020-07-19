Person taken to hospital after stabbing on Madison’s east side, police say

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — One person was taken to UW Hospital after a stabbing on Madison’s east side Saturday night.

According to an incident report, police have a “large amount of resources” dedicated to the investigation that happened in the 3500 block of Ridgeway Avenue around 7 p.m.

Police said the status of the victim is unknown at this time.

The incident will be updated the the Violent Crime Unit as more information is available.



COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments