Person suffers non-life-threatening injuries in east side fire
MADISON, Wis. — One person was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries following a fire at an east side apartment Tuesday night, the Madison Fire Department said.
In a news release, the department said firefighters were called to the building in the 2500 block of Independence Lane shortly after 10:50 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived and went into the unit where the fire was, they found significant smoke damage and a burned mattress but no flames.
Firefighters sprayed the mattress with water to prevent any fire from rekindling, the release said. Paramedics took the person who was inside the apartment at the time to a hospital for treatment.
Officials are still investigating the fire.
