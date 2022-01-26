Person suffers minor injuries in Sun Prairie kitchen fire

by Logan Reigstad

WiscTV/Channel3000

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — One person suffered minor injuries in a house fire in Sun Prairie Tuesday evening, the city’s fire department said.

The fire broke out at a home in the 300 block of East Kohler Street on the city’s east side. In a news release, the Sun Prairie Fire Department said the home’s residents and pets were able to get out before firefighters arrived.

One person suffered a minor burn injury while trying to put out the flames, the release said. First responders treated them at the scene.

Firefighters were able to put out the small kitchen fire quickly.

The fire department credited a smoke alarm with letting the residents know about the fire, allowing them to get out and call 911.

A damage estimate was not immediately available.

