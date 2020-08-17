Person shot on north side of Madison overnight

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — Police say one person was shot on the city’s north side overnight, but they are expected to survive.

Police were called to the 1500 block of Carioca Lane, just south of Warner Park, just before 11 p.m. Sunday. While officers were there, a person on the 2200 block of Sheridan Street nearby called saying someone came to their doorstep, saying they were shot.

A 36-year-old man was found there with a gunshot wound and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they’re still looking for a suspect, but did not provide a description. The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.

