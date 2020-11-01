Person rescued from sinking vehicle at Warner Park Boat Launch

Melissa Parish by Melissa Parish

One person was rescued from their vehicle at the Warner Park Boat Launch Saturday night.

The Madison Fire Department was called at 7:20 p.m. for reports that a car rolled into the water with one person trapped inside.

When crews arrived, the car was 20 yards beyond the dock. Crews entered the water and swam out to the car. The car was almost completely submerged.

Firefighters pulled the patient from the car and pulled them back to the dock. The patient was unresponsive.

Medics began CPR and advanced life support. Livesaving efforts continued on the way to the hospital and the patient did regain a pulse prior to arrival at the ER.

The M.F.D. Lake Rescue Team searched the vehicle and found no one else inside. Schmidt’s Towing responded to the scene to pulled the car from the water.

Madison Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

