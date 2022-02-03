Parent struggling with mental health source of Monona school threat, police say

by Logan Rude

MONONA, Wis. — Monona police have taken a parent into protective custody following a bomb threat directed at One City Charter School.

Monona Police Chief Brian Chaney Austin said officers responded to the school after the threat was made around 7 a.m. Thursday morning. Officials said they were alerted to the threat via SnapChat.

Austin said police identified the person of interest and later took them into “protective custody.” He added that authorities are considering the incident a “mental health situation.”

“We strongly believe this to be a mental health-related matter. The school understands that as well and we’re working together collaboratively to get that person some help,” Austin said Thursday morning. “We’re looking for the best possible resolution for this case and right now that’s the mental health angle.”

Police say they are connecting the person with mental health professionals after putting the person in protective custody.

“We’re not social workers, we’re not licensed therapists so we’re relying on our law enforcement in-house training that we’ve received to assess those for mental illness,” Austin said.

One City Schools founder and CEO Kaleem Caire confirmed to News 3 Now it was a parent who made the threat.

Caire said police were sweeping all four floors of the building to make sure it was clear.

Police say all students were reunited with their parents or guardians.

The school has canceled classes for the remainder of the day, according to Austin. The school is expected to reopen on Friday morning.

