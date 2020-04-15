Person killed in car vs. pedestrian crash was Sun Prairie woman, officials say

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the person who was killed in Tuesday night’s car vs. pedestrian crash in Sun Prairie.

A news release said the crash happened near the intersection of West Main St. and Clarmar Drive. Authorities received a call about the incident at roughly 9:10 p.m.

Officials said Julie A. Ziegler, 46, of Sun Prairie, was crossing West Main Street when a vehicle traveling west on the roadway hit the victim. Officials said the victim was not walking in the crosswalk.

Ziegler was taken to a local hospital and died shortly after arriving.

An autopsy completed Wednesday confirmed that Ziegler died from injuries she suffered in the traffic crash.

Additional testing is underway, and an investigation into the death is ongoing.

