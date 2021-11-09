One person injured in Tenney Park weapons violation

by Logan Rude

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — One person was hospitalized Monday following a weapons violation at Tenney Park, police said.

Police responded to the park around 5:40 p.m. for a report of a weapons violation. When they arrived, officers found one person injured. Officials with the Madison Police Department didn’t immediately share any other information about the type of weapon involved.

According to an incident report, the victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they’re searching for the suspect, and their investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify that police haven’t said what kind of weapon was used in the incident.

