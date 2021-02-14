Person hospitalized after crash in Dodge County

Grace Houdek by Grace Houdek

HERMAN, Wis. — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash near Idaho Road Saturday afternoon.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, a Jeep failed to make a left turn and went off the right side of the road. The Jeep hit an embankment and flipped over.

The 60-year-old driver had possible injuries and was taken to the Froedert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

The crash is still being investigated by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

