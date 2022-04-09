Person dies in early morning apartment fire in Watertown, fire officials say

by Logan Reigstad

WiscTV/Channel3000

WATERTOWN, Wis. — One person is dead following an early morning fire in Watertown on Friday, the city’s fire department said.

In a news release, the Watertown Fire Department said it received a call about a fire at the Watertown East Apartments in the 1100 block of Boughton Street just before 3:50 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from one of the units and were told there may be people inside. Police said some people were able to get out on their own.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

One person was found inside the unit and was taken to a hospital where they later died, according to the release. Their name has not been released.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames to one unit, though two neighboring units had to undergo minor smoke removal. Residents were later able to return to their homes.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire. Damage is estimated to be at more than $30,000.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.