Person dies after motorcycle crash on Madison’s west side

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — One person has died after a motorcycle crash on Madison’s west side Tuesday night.

Madison police say a person on a motorcycle was seen speeding through the area of South Whitney Way near Regent Street before losing control and crashing at about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The person on the motorcycle was taken to a hospital, but police say that person later died.

Police have not identified the person who was on the motorcycle.

