Person beaten, victims robbed at gunpoint on Madison’s west side early Monday morning

Madison police are searching for a group of people involved in an armed robbery on Madison's west side early Monday morning.

Ariana Baldassano by Ariana Baldassano

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are searching for a group of people involved in an armed robbery on Madison’s west side early Monday morning.

Officers said two people had been walking at 1:46 a.m. on Odana Road when a black SUV approached them. Five people got out of the car, and one held the two victims up at gunpoint, demanding money. Police say at least one of the suspects beat one of the victims during the robbery.

Madison police are processing video evidence. No arrests have been made and none of the people involved have been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.