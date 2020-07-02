Person arrested in connection with homicide on East Bluff

MADISON, Wis. — A woman approached Madison Police Department detectives and indicated she was responsible for the shooting, where a 25-year-old man died, according to an incident report.

The report said the woman approached detectives who were investigating the shooting scene on East Bluff, where a man was shot Wednesday around 2:42 p.m. The homicide was the second in Madison in a 24-hour span.

Heaven A. Grant, 22, told officers she had recently broken up with the victim, the release said. He saw her driving Wednesday and started following her car. She drove into a parking lot on East Bluff.

The release said, he got out of the car and words were exchanged. Police said Grant told officers she shot the suspect as he was getting into her car. She drove away and he ended up back in the car where he had been traveling with at least one other person.

The driver of that car stopped in the 400 block of North Sherman Avenue after seeing firefighters in the area and went to them asking for medical help, the release said. The man was found dead in the passenger seat.

Grant was arrested on suspicion of first degree reckless homicide.



