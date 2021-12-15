Person in custody following dispute near UW-Whitewater campus

by Logan Reigstad

Courtesy: Corey Ferris

WHITEWATER, Wis. — One person is in custody following a dispute in which someone possibly displayed a gun in Whitewater Wednesday afternoon, a Whitewater police department spokesperson said.

The incident happened in the 100 block of Cottage Avenue, according to a campus alert sent out by the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Police said they were called to the area following a dispute between neighbors. No one was injured and no shots were fired.

Further details were not immediately available.

