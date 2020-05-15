Person arrested after accidentally shooting round into another apartment unit, police say

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police responded to a reported shooting Thursday afternoon.

According to an incident report, officials responded to the 400 block of West Wilson Street around 4:45 p.m. for a report of shots being fired into an adjacent apartment unit.

The report said officers established a perimeter and entered the apartment building.

Police contacted the original caller and learned the round was fired from a different unit.

Authorities located the resident who was responsible for discharging the firearm and recovered the weapon. They learned the round was accidentally fired while the resident was manipulating the firearm.

Police said the suspect has been booked into the Dane County Jail on charges stemming from the investigation.

No injuries were reported and there is no threat to the community.



COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments