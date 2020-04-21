Permits for protest to re-open state denied, protesters say it’s still happening anyway

Supporters of the movement said nothing should stop their right to peacefully assemble

MADISON, Wis. — An organizer of the Wisconsin Freedom Rally scheduled to be held this Friday posted online that the permit to rally has been denied, but that the event is still happening anyway.

Organizer Madison Marie posted on the event Facebook page, “We have officially been denied the rally permit. This permit was filed as a courtesy to not ruffle feathers. The rally is still happening. Peacefully assemble on Friday, April 24 at 1 p.m.”

Marie had previously posted about the need to open the Capitol building to provide restrooms for protesters. However, she posted that the bathroom issue had been resolved.

We’ve reached out to Marie for comment and will update this story with her statement when she provides it.

