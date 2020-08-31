Periods of rain expected through Monday evening

MADISON, Wis. — A band of rain, with embedded thunderstorms, is moving out of Minnesota and Iowa, and into Wisconsin on Monday.

Periods of rain can be expected across southern Wisconsin during the late morning and afternoon hours. Rainfall amounts are expected to be rather light, generally less than 0.25 inches.

The rain is expected to clear out of the area later Monday evening, but more rain will be possible on Tuesday.

The best chance will be closer to the Wisconsin-Illinois border, which is good news for the folks that are still drying out from the flooding rains late last week.

