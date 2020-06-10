Perez: Democrats will ‘descend’ on Milwaukee for convention

MADISON, Wis. — Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez says Democrats will “descend” on Milwaukee for the national convention in August.

But Perez stopped short of predicting how many Democrats would be allowed, or willing, to attend. Perez said Wednesday that the number of attendees will depend on “the public health situation on the ground.”

Democrats moved their national convention from July to August due to the pandemic but haven’t wavered from holding it in Milwaukee.

That contrasts with the Republicans, who are looking for a new location for their national convention after Charlotte, North Carolina, refused to promise a convention free from social distancing restrictions.

