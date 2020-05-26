Percent of positive COVID-19 tests drops for fourth day in a row

MADISON, Wis. — The percent of new positive COVID-19 tests has dropped for four consecutive days.

On Tuesday, 3.6% of new tests came back positive, which is a decrease of half a percentage point since Memorial Day.

Statewide, 15,905 people have tested positive for the coronavirus. That’s an increase of 243 confirmed cases since Monday. Of those who have tested positive, 9,405, or 59% of patients, have recovered from their infections.

Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and local health departments have reported that 519 people have died from complications due to the disease.

In total, 2,362 people have been hospitalized due to the virus.

With 55 active testing labs throughout the state, health officials are able to conduct 14,253 tests per day.

The new data comes the same day that Dane County moved into Phase 1 of its plan to reopen businesses throughout the area.