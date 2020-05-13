Percent of new positive COVID-19 tests rises to 6.3% as 2 more confirmed dead

MADISON, Wis. — The percent of new COVID-19 tests that came back positive rose to 6.3% Wednesday as state and county health officials confirmed 2 new coronavirus-related deaths in Wisconsin.

While the percentage of new positive COVID-19 cases rose by a couple of percentage points Wednesday, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said the state is still seeing a 14-day downward trend.

The new percentage comes as the statewide total number of confirmed coronavirus cases reached 10,924. In total, 421 people have died from compilations due to COVID-19.

Of those who have tested positive for the virus, 1,908 have been hospitalized and 5,673, roughly 52%, have recovered.

Tuesday afternoon, DHS officials confirmed that the state has met five of the six gating criteria needed to reopen Wisconsin. The gating criteria are a set of benchmarks required by Gov. Tony Evers’ Badger Bounce Back Plan. The same five criteria were still met as of Wednesday afternoon.

