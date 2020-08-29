Percent of new positive COVID-19 tests increases for fifth straight day

MADISON, Wis. — The percent of new positive COVID-19 tests has increased for the fifth day in a row.

Of all coronavirus tests processed in the past 24 hours, 9.4% of them came back positive Saturday afternoon. That’s up by two-tenths of a percentage point compared to Friday’s numbers.

In total, 74,848 people have tested positive for the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s an increase of 706 cases since Friday.

Roughly 88% of those patients have recovered from their infections, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. There are 7,588 active cases in Wisconsin as of Saturday.

One more person has died from complications due to the coronavirus, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,119, according to DHS and county health departments.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.