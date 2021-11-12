‘People will need to be fed regardless’: Barneveld couple turns café into nonprofit, feeds community for free

by Susan Siman

BARNEVELD, Wis. — The COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating for many local businesses, especially restaurants. A local couple took all the prices off the menu at their restaurant in order to help those in their community struggling to make ends meet.

Cliff and Yvonne Hooks opened the Barneveld Community Cafe in 2019. When the pandemic hit, they decided to turn the business into a place where everyone eats for free.

“I said to my husband, ‘Let’s just make it a non-profit,'” Hooks said. “‘We’ll just come in and feed people because people will need to be fed regardless. We’ll lose everything anyway, so let’s just help people.'”

After social distancing was enforced, the Hooks lost all their staff and donated everything from their cafe to the community.

The menu shows the price for each item and the price is always $0.

“The reaction was very welcoming. Some people thought we were nuts but most people asked how they could help,” Hooks said. “Everyone tells me the economy is going great. My customers are telling me the opposite.”

The food and ingredients are sometimes donated. A lot of it is purchased with donations.

Food prices have risen dramatically along with just about everything else amid rising inflation, so the couple started a Food Sustainability Project in Barneveld. Twice a month they turn the cafe into a community food pantry.

“We serve over 250 people with the sustainability project. That’s a lot of folks for a small town,” Hooks said. “We will take any donation as long as it’s not expired, not dated and labeled.”

It’s not just food; they also have gas cards and help people get oil changes, because, as Hooks said, “if you can’t get your oil changed and your engine seizes up, it’s a whole other can of worms.”

Hooks hopes this model will help reduce the stigma and shame associated with food insecurity.

“I had a ton of kids and I worked full time,” Hooks said. “Then I had to go to the food pantry a couple of times and I felt ashamed. I don’t want anyone else to ever feel like that.”

After helping so many others, Cliff Hooks is now the one in need of some help. He’s recovering from knee replacement surgery and the couple needs more volunteer cooks.

