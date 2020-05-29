PEOPLE Summer University moves online due to COVID-19 pandemic

Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin–Madison PEOPLE college and pre-college program will be virtual this summer June through August.

According to a release, PEOPLE is the university’s “most successful pre-college venture in creating opportunities and improving campus diversity.” It is housed with the Division of Diversity Equity and Educational Achievement.

Students in eighth through 12th grades can be in the program. Then if participants enroll at UW–Madison, they may be eligible for a four-year tuition scholarship.

“It is critical that we continue delivering services to our students as we see ourselves as significant partners in their journey to and through higher education,” said Gail Ford, director of UW–Madison’s PEOPLE program. “Our tagline this summer is Prepare to Achieve Virtually Anything and this virtual experience is important for students to be prepared to achieve in the fall, at the college and precollege levels.”

Programing includes math, science, ACT prep, English and a social emotional learning course.

