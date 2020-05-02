People from across Wisconsin travel to now open state parks

BARABOO, Wis.– Open the state parks, and people will come.

People from across Wisconsin traveled to Devil’s Lake State Park one day after Gov. Tony Evers reopened state parks with restrictions, including a 75 percent capacity limitation.

“Well, it’s just a really nice day, and we thought it would be great to get some fresh air,” Melissa Weiss said.

Weiss said she has been working from home since the safer at home order was introduced, so this weekend was the perfect opportunity to bring her new puppy to the park for the first time.

“He’s loving it,” Weiss said. “He’s having so much fun.”

Sunshine and celebration brought Morgan Witt and her friend to Devil’s Lake, both just excited to get out of the house.

“It’s her birthday. So, we thought we’d come out here, get a good hike in,” Witt said. “We’re from the Green Bay area, so we actually came pretty far for this.”

Raymond Haggerty said the beautiful weather made the weekend a great time to reopen the parks.

“We had an entire group of people just to come out and hike,” Haggerty said.

With gyms closed, Haggerty said hiking the trails at Devil’s Lake is the next best way to get exercise right now.

“This is like 40 flights of stairs,” Haggerty said. “It’s a huge difference because there’s nothing like this in a neighborhood or even in a city setting.”

While some said they’re doing their best to social distance, Haggerty pointed out that it’s not easy to do on the trails.

“When you walk past other people you can’t go six feet away, because the trail is only two feet wide,” Haggerty said.

The new order also keeps the bathrooms closed.

Park hours of operations will be 6 a.m. – 7 p.m. Parks will be closed every Wednesday for cleaning.

