People asked to avoid State Street as protests turn violent in Madison

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department is asking people to avoid the area of State Street.

A group of protesters broke into several stores on State Street, including Goodman’s Jewelry Store and Urban Outfitters.

The group was part of more than 2,000 people protesting the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. The protest began peacefully at the State Capitol around noon, but things turned violent around 5:45 p.m.

Please continue to avoid the State Street area…groups are breaking windows and entering businesses…officers are engaging — Madison Police (@madisonpolice) May 30, 2020

Madison Police have responded to the scene and used tear gas to disperse protesters.

