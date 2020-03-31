UPDATE: Shot fired inside UW Hospital waiting room, suspect in custody

MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin Police Department responded to reports of shots fired Tuesday morning at the University Hospital Emergency Department in Madison.

A WiscAlert sent around 11:00 a.m. asking people to shelter in place and avoid the area of Highland Avenue in Madison.

Two officers with the Fitchburg Police Department were transporting a man to the hospital when the man tried to disarm an officer, said UWPD spokesman, Marc Lovicott.

A shot was fired into the ceiling of a waiting room during the struggle, Lovicott said. No injuries were reported.

The officers were able to regain control of the man and he was taken into custody. Authorities have not released the identify of this man as of Tuesday afternoon.

Another WiscAlert was sent shortly after the initial notice saying the scene was secure and there was no threat to the public.

