People arriving in Madison share what it’s like to travel by plane

Gabriella Bachara by Gabriella Bachara

MADISON, Wis.– Air traffic through Dane County Regional Airport is down by 95 percent, but slowly increasing toward normal, according to an airport spokesperson.

The airport is almost completely empty. Most people inside work there. There were some travelers who said being on a plane is entirely different right now.

“The worst part of it was uncertainty. We never knew when we would be able to get back,” Sagidullah Mahmood said.

Mahmood said he was stuck in Pakistan for about two months after traveling there to meet his wife.

“I was stuck there because there was no flight to begin with, and then the state department arranged a special flight for all of us,” Mahmood said. “That plane was full because it was repatriating citizens that were stuck there. The plane from Washington to Minneapolis was 50 percent empty and this plane just had like 12 passengers.”

Before leaving Pakistan and once he arrived in the United States, Mahmood said he was screened for coronavirus symptoms.

“They recorded our body temperature, asked us questions about how we are feeling, where we’d been, any cough or anything,” Mahmood said.



Jordan Butler dropped his friend off at the airport after a quick visit to Madison.

“I’m definitely nervous for her considering that she got some health problems, and I really prefer that we drove, but she wanted to get home as soon as possible,” Butler said.

Butler said he traveled to see her in California a couple of weeks about and faced multiple flight cancellations on the way there. What was supposed to be a straight flight to San Francisco, became 5 different cities.

Although Butler said he took precautions, he was still worried about getting sick.

“It was very scary to not know whether the person next to me, sitting next to me could possible have the virus,” Butler said.

Comments

comments