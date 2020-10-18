‘People are learning to live with Covid’: Sen. Ron Johnson speaks at Trump’s Janesville rally

Abby Schinderle

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson denied safety concerns while speaking at President Trump’s rally in Janesville on Saturday.

The senator spoke to the crowd in support of President Trump before the president’s appearance. He told voters that “a profound choice” will be made on Election Day.

Johnson spoke on issues such as the economy, the pandemic and the media’s coverage of the election, telling the crowd that if Biden wins the country will be unrecognizable.

Despite backlash from doctors, local leaders and Gov.Tony Evers, Johnson told News 3 Now he is not worried about the safety of the rally.

“I don’t think this is going to be a super spreader event,” Johnson said. “I don’t personally think there’s much risk out here.”

Johnson’s appearance at the rally comes around two weeks after he tested positive for Covid-19. He said he is a “living testament” to how many people do not experience symptoms from the virus.

“The rest of us are of us need to carry on with our lives,” Johnson said. “People are learning to live with Covid.”

