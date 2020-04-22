People are being accidentally poisoned by household cleaning products

The Wisconsin Poison Center has received nearly 300 calls about this since the stay-at-home order took effect

Jamie Perez

MADISON, Wis. — As the number of Coronavirus cases continues to increase, so do the number of calls to poison centers regarding accidental poisonings from household cleaning products.

Matt Stanton, a clinical toxicologist with the Wisconsin Poison Center, said since the stay-at-home order took effect, the center has received nearly 300 calls relating to this.

Stanton said the most common issue has to do with people mixing different products.

“When you mix bleach and acid, whether it’s vinegar or toilet bowl cleaner, which has hydrochloric acid in them, it can create a chlorine gas.”

Stanton also said people have been washing produce with cleaning products to try to disinfect them and then they eat them. People are also leaving products out and then their young kids get a hold of them and then put them in their mouths. People have also been using cleaning products to wash their face masks that can simply be put in the wash with the rest of their clothes.

“If the product is still on the mask, people might still be inhaling the product,” Stanton said.

Stanton said while this may surprise some people, he was anticipating an increase in calls regarding this issue when the stay-at-home-order went into effect.

Stanton said the best advice he can give to help those at home stay safe while using these products is to “Read the label of your product and make sure you’re using it according to the manufacturers standards.”

If you have a question about a product or believe you have been exposed to toxic chemicals, call the poison control line at 1-800-222-1222.

