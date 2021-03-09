Pentagon set to OK extending Guard deployment at Capitol

Associated Press by Associated Press

Carolyn Kaster The Capitol is seen through razor wire at sunrise in Washington, Friday, March 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense officials say the Pentagon is set to approve an extension of the National Guard deployment to the U.S. Capitol for about two more months.

The officials say final details are being worked out, but Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is expected to soon give final approval for Guard troops to continue providing security amid worries about continued threats.

Officials have been scrambling in recent days to determine if and how to fill the request for more than 2,000 Guard force, as the original March 12 deadline for them to leave Washington looms.

