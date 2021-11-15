Penny L. Starr-Weisensel

by Obituaries

MADISON – Penny’s pain and suffering from the cancer, that ravaged through her body, came to an end on November 13, 2021.

She fought until all hope was gone.

Penny was born on November 27, 1958 in Madison, WI to Robert and Dorthy Starr. She grew on the east side, graduating from East High School. Penny enjoyed baking, gardening, pilates, and spending time with her family.

She will be missed by her husband of 31 years, Jerry; daughters, Rose & Julia (Cesar Quinones); stepson, Todd; siblings, Chuck (Kelly) Starr, June (Jeff) Harrison, Wendy (Randy) Cole; nieces Kym and Lori; nephews Robby and Carter; special friends, Sandy, Frank and Vicky.

Penny was preceded in death by her parents.

Celebration of Penny’s Life will be determined at a later date.

She wishes to thank Dr. Spitzer-Resnick and the cancer team who helped her through this 18 month journey.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Avenue

608-248-8257

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.