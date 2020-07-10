Penny Jo Hendricks

Site staff by Site staff

Penny Jo Hendricks, 54, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at UW-Hospital, Madison.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Kieler. Father Bernard Rott will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends may call on Friday, from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. (Noon) at the Immaculate Conception Parish Center. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Camp Wawbeek – Easter Seals Wisconsin Camp. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com. Due to Covid-19 the family would prefer people to wear masks and observe social distancing during their time with the family.

Penny was born on September 15, 1965 in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Edward and Jeanine (Burlage) Hendricks. Penny was a caring and compassionate individual who was loved by all and served as an inspiration to many. She faced many struggles and adversities in her life yet always managed to persevere through them and do it with a positive outlook. She never complained about life’s hardships always managed to put a smile on her face and was thankful for what she had. She was an avid Chicago Bears and Cubs fan, a Wisconsin Badger fan and rooted for any team that was playing against the Packers. One of the highlights of Penny’s life was being fortunate to attend a Bears/Packers game at Lambeau Field. She could always be coaxed into a card game, most board games, and loved reading and TV. She met her soul mate Mike Ley and they were a perfect match. Penny was looked after lovingly by two special people, Stacie and Mel.

Penny is survived by her father, Ed; three sisters, Pam (Brad) Brugger, Patti (Larry) Heer, Paula (Mike) Jansen; two brothers, Ed (Carrie Jilek) Hendricks and Ted (Marietta) Hendricks; thirteen nieces and nephews and five great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Jeanine, and the “love of her life”, Mike Ley.