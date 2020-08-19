Pence visits Wisconsin, wonders where Biden is

Pence in Darien, Wis.

MADISON, Wis. — Vice President Mike Pence is poking fun at Democrats for canceling their in-person national convention in Milwaukee in favor of a virtual gathering due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Pence campaigned Wednesday at metal fabricator Tankcraft Corp. in Darien.

Pence says he heard the Democrats planned to have their convention in Wisconsin “but they couldn’t make it.” He noted that Biden hadn’t campaigned in Wisconsin in nearly two years.

Pence says he and President Donald Trump will make frequent visits to the state they won by less than 1 percentage point in 2016.

One of the biggest cheers of the day comes when Pence says he’s committed to putting kids back in the classroom this fall. #News3Now @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/agrkKJ6Ghx — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) August 19, 2020

Pence is on the podium now. He and Steil briefly masked out to shake hands. Steil ended his remarks by blasting Democrats for not visiting Wisconsin for the DNC. #News3Now @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/IylCL8zuST — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) August 19, 2020

Rep. Bryan Steil also spoke at the event.

