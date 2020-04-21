Pence visits Wisconsin amid criticism of COVID-19 response

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — Vice President Mike Pence was highlighting the manufacturing of ventilators during a visit to battleground Wisconsin.

Democrats are using the trip to blame the Trump administration for failing to deliver needed supplies to the state to fight the coronavirus.

Vice President Joe Biden in a statement Tuesday accused Pence of using the state as a “backdrop to a political photo opportunity.”

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and U.S. Reps. Gwen Moore and Mark Pocan, all Democrats, said in a letter to Trump ahead of the Pence visit that Wisconsin does not have the supplies it needs to combat the virus.

