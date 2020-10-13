Pence touts Trump’s Supreme Court pick at Wisconsin rally

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — Vice President Mike Pence is defending President Donald Trump’s nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court and his response to the coronavirus pandemic at an outdoor rally in a conservative Milwaukee suburb.

Pence spoke Tuesday before a crowd of supporters, most of whom were not wearing masks or socially distancing even as coronavirus cases spike in Wisconsin. The rally at Weldall Manufacturing in Waukesha came exactly three weeks before the election.

Pence was the highest profile of several surrogates of President Donald Trump who were in battleground Wisconsin this week.

Trump plans to be in Janesville on Saturday.

