Pence self-isolating after exposure to aide with virus

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is self-isolating after an aide tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

An administration official says Pence is voluntarily keeping his distance from other people in line with CDC guidance.

The official says Pence has repeatedly tested negative for COVID-19 since his exposure but is following the advice of medical officials.

Pence’s move comes on the heels of three members of the White House’s coronavirus task force placing themselves in quarantine after being exposed to someone at the White House who had the virus.

