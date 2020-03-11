Pence coming to Wisconsin for Tiffany campaign event

MADISON, Wis. — Vice President Mike Pence plans to campaign in Wisconsin next week for Republican congressional candidate Tom Tiffany.

Tiffany announced Wednesday that Pence plans to attend a get-out-the-vote event on March 19 in Rothschild. President Donald Trump plans to be in Milwaukee that same day for a rally.

The Pence trip comes after he canceled a planned appearance in western Wisconsin last week so he could instead travel to Washington state as part of the response to the new coronavirus outbreak.

Tiffany faces Democrat Tricia Zunker in a special election in Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District, a heavily Republican district covering northern and western Wisconsin.