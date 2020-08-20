Pelosi tells fellow Democrats ‘it’s all riding on Wisconsin’
MADISON, Wis. — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former Attorney General Eric Holder are delivering a stark message to Wisconsin Democrats about what role the key battleground state will have in the presidential election.
Pelosi told Democrats during a virtual meeting Thursday that “it’s all riding on Wisconsin.” Pelosi and Holder emphasized the importance of the state in Joe Biden’s plans to deny President Donald Trump a second term.
Trump carried Wisconsin by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016, less than a percentage point.
Holder tells Wisconsin Democrats, “The fate of the United States, the fate of the western world, is on your shoulders.”
