Peggy M. Hardtke age 60 of Lone Rock passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 after a short but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

She was born on January 6, 1961 to Raymond and Darlene (Richardson) White of Arena, WI. She graduated from River Valley High School in 1979. Peggy met her husband Hans Hardtke while waitressing. They married on March 22, 1991 and raised 2 wonderful boys, Jeromy and Derek while residing in Lone Rock. Peggy worked for Springs Window Fashion for 36 years starting out in the factory and moved on to the credit department where she met many great friends. She enjoyed shopping, motorcycle rides with Hans and their friends, getting together with her high school friends once a year and cooking for her sons. Peggy was caring, kind, loving, selfless, and strong with a good sense of humor.

She is survived by her husband of almost 30 years, Hans Hardtke of Lone Rock; her sons, Jeromy and Derek Hardtke both of Lone Rock; her parents, Raymond and Darlene White of Arena; 3 siblings, Allan (Vicki) White of Plain; Barbara (John) Weier of Ridgeway; Larry (Melissa) White of Cobb; her mother-in-law, Helga Hardtke of Sauk City; 2 brothers-in-law, Norbert (Chris) Hardtke of Sauk City; Mike (Renee) Hardtke of Texas; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Erwin Hardtke.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 15, 2021 at the Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green from 5:00 P.M.-7:00 P.M. where social distancing and mask wearing is required. A private family graveside service will be held at the Hyde Cemetery.

