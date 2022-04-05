Brewers catcher Pedro Severino blames infertility treatment for failed PED test

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Milwaukee Brewers will be without catcher Pedro Severino for the first few months of the season.

Severino, who signed with the Brewers in November, was suspended 80 games after testing positive for Clomiphene, a substance that is banned by the MLB’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

In a statement issued by Severino and the MLBPA, Severino apologized to the Brewers organization, staff, teammates, and fans. He said he and his wife had been trying unsuccessfully to start a family. He was prescribed an infertility medication by a doctor in the Dominican Republic after last season. That medication contained Clomiphene.

“I accept responsibility for this mistake and have decided not to challenge my suspension,” Severino said. “In my attempt to start a family, I made a mistake.”

Brewers President of Baseball Operation David Stearns also issued a statement regarding the suspension.

“The organization fully supports MLB’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program,” Stearns said. “We also support Pedro during this time and will welcome him back upon the conclusion of his discipline.”

Severino was signed to be a backup to Omar Narváez. He spent the last three seasons with the Baltimore Orioles.

