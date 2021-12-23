Pediatrician urges families to celebrate holidays safely as Omicron variant spreads quickly

by Logan Reigstad

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A Rock County pediatrician said it’s not too late to take steps to make sure families are getting together safely for the holidays.

SSM Health Dr. Dan Beardmore said people who are vaccinated and are gathering with those who have also gotten a COVID-19 shot should not have much to worry about.

With the Omicron variant spreading quickly, though, he said those who are not yet vaccinated should reduce the size of their gatherings. He also suggests wearing masks or rescheduling holiday events because even younger children can become gravely ill from the virus.

“Let’s say it’s only 1%, that’s one out of 100. Well, it’s going to be easy for that to run through a big school of a couple hundred kids and, yeah, that could make a couple of kids pretty sick, and if we can prevent any (cases), we should,” he said.

Beardmore also urged those who haven’t had their children vaccinated yet to do so, adding kids ages 5 through 11 have shown the most tolerance for the vaccines.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.