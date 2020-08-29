Pediatrician seeing ‘quarantine 15’ weight gain in kids

Amanda Quintana by Amanda Quintana

© Brandpoint

MADISON, Wis. — We’re all spending more time at home, and that often means ordering food in, and spending less time at the gym and more time on the couch.

SSM Health pediatrician Dr. Dan Beardmore said he’s seeing the “quarantine 15” weight gain trend in his patients.

“We’ve seen kids come in for the check ups for the first time in awhile weighing a lot more than they did before. And most of the time, with the families I talk to, it’s a result of really frequent snacking. Because they’re not at school or at work or at daycare, instead they’re steps from the fridge whenever they want it,” said Beardmore.

Beardmore said many families aren’t on their usual routine, but parents should try to stick to similar meal and snack times.

He said it’s important to talk to your kids about nutrition. For example, he recommends explaining that sweets aren’t going to give them the energy they need to learn, grow big and strong, or get better at the sports they love. Tell them fruits and veggies are what fuel their brains.

But Beardmore also said don’t forbid candy and sweets all together. Instead, just make sure they know those foods are for special occasions only.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.