Pediatrician: Keeping up with your child’s routine check-ups, vaccinations is important during pandemic

Amanda Quintana by Amanda Quintana

Ferre' Dollar/CNN

MADISON, Wis. — As area health systems continue to restore many of their operations, area doctors want parents to know that keeping up with their child’s health visits is just as important now as it’s always been.

SSM Health pediatrician Dr. Dan Beardmore said for some families, routine check-ups for vaccinations may have been delayed as coronavirus cases surged. He said families may still be wary of coming into a health facility, but health care providers are doing everything they can to keep families safe when they visit.

“We still want you to come in for your routine check-ups, especially for the younger ages, infants and toddlers, because the risk of getting an illness that we can prevent with a vaccine is also real. And we want to do what we can to prevent that as well,” said Beardmore.

Beardmore also said parents of student athletes should see if they are due for a sports physical.

While the WIAA did approve a one-year exception, if an athlete is participating in a sport for the first time or has not had a sports physical in more than two years, an in-person visit is required. Beardmore said that’s so their doctor can listen to their heart.

Beardmore said even if your child does not need any vaccinations or a sports physical, you should still check in with your doctor if your child hasn’t been seen in more than two years. He said many offices are offering tele-health appointments in this case.

