Pediatrician: Get kids outside to help with their mental health

Amanda Quintana by Amanda Quintana

MADISON, Wis. — As the winter months approach, families will be spending more time inside their homes. Even with the cold, doctors are encouraging kids to get outside every day.

SSM Health Pediatrician Dr. Sara Kreckman said kids should spend at least 10-15 minutes a day outside, even if it’s just in the backyard.

She said it’s really important for their mental well-being.

“With the pandemic and we’re heading into the winter months, and the social isolation, we really need to worry about and pay attention to the mental health of our school age kids and our teenagers,” said Kreckman.

She said she’s seeing an increase in kids with mental and emotional behavior issues, such as increased anxiety and depression. Her fear is that those issues will only increase as families continue to stay inside.

Dr. Kreckman said it’s still very important for families to wear a mask while out in public, social distance and wash their hands.