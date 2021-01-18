Pediatrician: Despite pandemic, parents shouldn’t fear the common cold

Amanda Quintana by Amanda Quintana

MADISON, Wis. — At this point in the pandemic, all of us get a little nervous when a family member or your kids come down with a cough. It’s a symptom of COVID-19, but it could also just be the common cold.

Although you should be watching for signs of COVID, doctors say parents shouldn’t fear minor illnesses that tend to come along every winter.

You should still take the precautions and quarantine while waiting for test results to show that a sickness is not COVID-19, but SSM Health pediatrician Dr. Dan Beardmore said you can treat your kid’s pain or fever with children’s Tylenol or Motrin at home.

He said parents shouldn’t be scared if their kids gets a fever.

“There’s so much fever phobia out there. Fevers are good things. Fevers help our body fight off the virus or fight off the illness. They also let us know when we’re sick. So treat the fever, right? Because it doesn’t feel good to be 102 F. Maybe you’re checking and the kid is at 101 (degrees), but they otherwise feel fine, you don’t need to treat every single fever,” said Beardmore.

If one person in your household gets sick, Beardmore said having everyone wash their hands frequently is the best way to prevent everyone in the home from getting sick.

And if you’re not sure if a sickness is the common cold or COVID-19, be sure to get tested and avoid family members that might be at higher risk of developing dangerous symptoms of COVID-19.

