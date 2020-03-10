Pedestrian suffers injuries in accident near Hilldale Shopping Center

Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — A pedestrian suffered injuries after being struck by a car near the Hilldale Shopping Center on Monday night.

Dane County dispatch said it received a call at around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a car vs. pedestrian crash at University Avenue and Rose Place.

Officials said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Authorities were not able to confirm if the pedestrian’s injuries were life-threatening.

