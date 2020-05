Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Oregon, emergency crews on scene

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

OREGON, Wis. — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the village of Oregon, according to Dane County dispatchers.

The incident happened in the 800 block of Thompson Drive shortly before noon.

An ambulance has been called to the scene, dispatch said.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

