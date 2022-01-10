Pedestrian hit, injured by semi-truck on I-39

by Logan Rude

Courtesy of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation

MADISON, Wis. — One person was injured Monday morning after a semi-truck hit a pedestrian on the interstate.

Authorities with the Wisconsin State Patrol said the crash happened on I-39 at mile marker 138.6, near Highway 30 around 11:50 a.m.

It wasn’t immediately clear how serious the pedestrian’s injuries were, according to Wisconsin State Patrol officials. The pedestrian and semi-truck driver were the only people involved.

WSP troopers responded to the scene. The crash was still under investigation as of early Monday afternoon.

Multiple lanes of the interstate were closed for roughly an hour and a half. The crash caused traffic backups in the area, but lanes have since been cleared.

