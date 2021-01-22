Pedestrian hit, killed by semi-truck on Green Lake County highway

GREEN LAKE, Wis. — One person is dead after a semi-truck hit a pedestrian in the roadway on County Highway K near Craig Road Wednesday afternoon.

The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday reporting a pedestrian vs. semi crash. Crews arrived at the scene of the crash just minutes later to find the pedestrian injured and the semi driver uninjured.

Authorities said the pedestrian was flown to an area hospital via UW Med Flight. They later died from injuries they suffered at the scene of the crash.

A preliminary investigation revealed the pedestrian exited a vehicle and went into the path of the semi prior to the collision.

Officials said the roadway was closed for roughly an hour and a half following the crash.

Green Lake-Brooklyn first responders, Southern Green Lake County Ambulance Service, Berlin emergency medical services, the Markesan and Green Lake-Brooklyn fire departments and Markesan emergency management all responded to the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.

